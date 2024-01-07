Advertisement
The Antioxidant-Rich Soup An Herbalist Wants You To Eat For Dessert
The fruits of various rose species, rose hips have a delicious, tart flavor and have been consumed in syrups, jams, wines, tonics, and elixirs for centuries. These most commonly use the fruit of the wild dog rose (Rosa canina) and Japanese beach rose (R. rugosa), both of which can be found growing in temperate regions around the globe.
Evidence of their use has been discovered at prehistoric sites, and they were a lifesaver for many people during World War II when vitamin C deficiency was a serious issue.
Rose hips contain a host of synergistic flavonoids that support and enhance the absorption of its rich allotment of vitamin C, amplifying its effects. Flavonoids and vitamin C are essential in activating cellular immunity and increasing the body’s healing and repair functions. They are also necessary for building collagen, capillaries, cartilage, and muscle.
Rose hips contain hundreds of antioxidants; vitamins A, B, and K; and beta-carotene. They are a rich source of pectin that soothes the digestive system and nourishes the microbiome.
The oil obtained from the pressed seed of the rose hip is prized for its hydrating, regenerative properties and is a common ingredient in many skin-care products. Rose hip oil is used to promote healing in various inflammatory skin conditions such as acne, burns, and scarring.
Nyponsoppa: Scandinavian Rose Hips Soup
Makes 2-3 servings.
Ingredients:
- 2 cups (200 grams) dried rose hips
- 2 tablespoons potato flour
- Sweetener of your choice
- To serve: Ice cream or whipped cream of your choice (optional)
Method:
- Place 4 cups (1L) water and 2 cups (200g) dried rose hips in a medium pot or saucepan. Let soak for at least 1 hour.
- Add additional 4 cups (1L) water and cook at a low simmer for 20 minutes, or until the rose hips are pulpy and soft.
- Remove from the heat and blend with an immersion blender.
- Working in batches, pass the blended rose hips through a fine mesh strainer into another container, using a wooden spoon to smush the rose hip mash through the strainer and intermittently rinsing the strainer to speed up the process. Once all of the puree has gone through the strainer, return the puree to the saucepan.
- In a separate bowl, whisk together 2 tablespoons organic potato flour with ½ to ¾ cup (120 to 280 ml) cold water. Slowly add the flour mixture to the rose hips liquid and whisk.
- Add 2 to 4 tablespoons natural sweetener of your choice. If the soup is too thick, add a cup or two of water to reach your desired consistency.
- Warm the soup, add a small to medium size dollop of vanilla-flavored nondairy coconut ice cream or whipped cream, and serve.
Excerpt courtesy of The Plant Medicine Protocol: Unlocking the Power of Plants for Optimal Health and Longevity. Copyright © 2023 by William Siff, LAc. Published by Artisan, an imprint of Workman Publishing Co., Inc.
