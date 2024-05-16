Skip to Content
Beauty

The Skin-Smoothing Mask That Sold Out In 48 Hours Is Back With A Major Upgrade

Carleigh Ferrante
Carleigh Ferrante
May 16, 2024
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen.
solawave Wrinkle Retreat Light Therapy Face Mask
May 16, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

If you had told me a few years ago that one singular device could improve the appearance of wrinkles, support collagen production, and promote younger looking skin, I would have called it a marketing gimmick. Present-day me, however, has seen the benefits of red and infrared light firsthand—and I swear it’s like my skin is aging backwards. 

I've even made it my mission to test every LED face mask under the sun, which includes obsessing over the latest releases. That's why I'm so excited about Solwave's red light mask receiving a major face lift (pun intended).

The original design was already one of my ride-or-die devices, but the new-and-improved Wrinkle Retreat Light Therapy Face Mask adds near-infrared light for even more benefits. And yes, I've already added it to my testing lineup.

Wrinkle Retreat Light Therapy Face Mask

$349
solawave Wrinkle Retreat Light Therapy Face Mask

Solawave’s original LED face mask sold out in less than 24 hours, so you don’t want to sleep on your chance to score the upgraded model for 25% off this weekend.

What's great about the mask

It’s even better than the original 

I’ve been a Solawave girlie for nearly two years now, and the brand’s signature red light wand is one of my holy grail beauty products for a glowing complexion—but the wand has two drawbacks. The small light doesn’t cover a lot of skin at once, and it only utilizes red light therapy. 

The original Solawave mask addressed my surface area concern, with red and blue light emitted from 66 LED bulbs. But the mask was missing an unsung hero: infrared light. 

This new and improved mask combines red (630nm) and near-infrared light (830nm), which have been shown to1 increase the expression of collagen, elastin, and hyaluronic acid in skin to promote a more even, plump, and youthful complexion.

It’s easy to use

The mask is essentially hands-free. It has an attached handheld remote, but once you secure the mask on your face and click the power button, you’re all set to go about your routine. 

Once the 10-minute treatment is complete, the mask automatically turns off. 

It’s comfortable

The silicone material is soft and flexible, with a velcro strap that contours to your head for the perfect fit.

Wrinkle Retreat Light Therapy Face Mask

$349
solawave Wrinkle Retreat Light Therapy Face Mask

It’s portable and lightweight

I’m not the best at sticking with a skin care routine, especially when I travel. If a device isn’t portable, it's not coming with me on any vacations (and I'll probably forget to start using it again).

Thankfully, the Solawave mask is lightweight and easy to toss in any luggage or tote bag. It even comes with a soft carrying case!

It’s FDA-cleared

I’ve interviewed a lot of dermatologists for their perspective on LED light devices, and there’s one question they always have: ‘Is it FDA-cleared?’

Solawave’s Wrinkle Retreat Light Therapy Face Mask is medical grade and FDA cleared, providing even more confidence in its efficacy and safety.

The technology works

Like I said, I’m often a skeptic when it comes to skin care brands that make big claims—but LED light therapy really does work. 

One study found that participants who used red light therapy on their face twice a week for 30 total sessions experienced improved skin complexion2, skin tone, skin smoothness, and collagen density. 

When testing red light face masks, I notice my skin immediately appears brighter and glowier, but it’s the long-term perks that keep me coming back. With continued (and consistent!) use, I’ve experienced each of those aforementioned benefits—and my fine lines have smoothed significantly.

Wrinkle Retreat Light Therapy Face Mask

$349
solawave Wrinkle Retreat Light Therapy Face Mask

The takeaway

Ever since introducing red and infrared light therapy into my routine, my skin feels (and looks!) like it’s aging backwards. And if these science-backed benefits aren’t enough, take it from the thousands of skin care fanatics that flock to Solawave for every new product launch. The new Wrinkle Retreat Light Therapy Face Mask is already almost out of stock—so don’t miss your chance to boost your skin’s longevity. 

My Skin Is 100X Softer Thanks To This 5-Second Hack
Beauty

My Skin Is 100X Softer Thanks To This 5-Second Hack

Alexandra Engler

Yes, Your Dog Should Be Taking A Daily Probiotic (And Here's Why)
Paid Content | Cymbiotika

Yes, Your Dog Should Be Taking A Daily Probiotic (And Here's Why)

Devon Barrow

I Still Can't Believe How Soft My Skin Feels After Trying This Cult Favorite
Beauty

I Still Can't Believe How Soft My Skin Feels After Trying This Cult Favorite

Jamie Schneider

This Product Helps You Get The Smoothest Shave Possible Without Ingrown Hairs & Irritation
Beauty

This Product Helps You Get The Smoothest Shave Possible Without Ingrown Hairs & Irritation

Braelyn Wood

I'm A Dermatologist & These Are The 3 Things I Get Asked The Most
Beauty

I'm A Dermatologist & These Are The 3 Things I Get Asked The Most

Alexandra Engler

FYI: This Scalp Detox Makes My Hair Ridiculously Voluminous & So Much Softer
Beauty

FYI: This Scalp Detox Makes My Hair Ridiculously Voluminous & So Much Softer

Braelyn Wood

I Got My Best Skin In My 60s Thanks To This Powerful Beauty Supplement
Beauty

I Got My Best Skin In My 60s Thanks To This Powerful Beauty Supplement

Heather Ryan

Does Your Dog Have Allergies? How To Tell & What To Do About It
Paid Content | Cymbiotika

Does Your Dog Have Allergies? How To Tell & What To Do About It

Devon Barrow

3 Skin Care Facts This Aesthetics Specialist Wishes More People Knew
Beauty

3 Skin Care Facts This Aesthetics Specialist Wishes More People Knew

Alexandra Engler

