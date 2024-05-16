Advertisement
The Skin-Smoothing Mask That Sold Out In 48 Hours Is Back With A Major Upgrade
If you had told me a few years ago that one singular device could improve the appearance of wrinkles, support collagen production, and promote younger looking skin, I would have called it a marketing gimmick. Present-day me, however, has seen the benefits of red and infrared light firsthand—and I swear it’s like my skin is aging backwards.
I've even made it my mission to test every LED face mask under the sun, which includes obsessing over the latest releases. That's why I'm so excited about Solwave's red light mask receiving a major face lift (pun intended).
The original design was already one of my ride-or-die devices, but the new-and-improved Wrinkle Retreat Light Therapy Face Mask adds near-infrared light for even more benefits. And yes, I've already added it to my testing lineup.
FYI
What's great about the mask
It’s even better than the original
I’ve been a Solawave girlie for nearly two years now, and the brand’s signature red light wand is one of my holy grail beauty products for a glowing complexion—but the wand has two drawbacks. The small light doesn’t cover a lot of skin at once, and it only utilizes red light therapy.
The original Solawave mask addressed my surface area concern, with red and blue light emitted from 66 LED bulbs. But the mask was missing an unsung hero: infrared light.
This new and improved mask combines red (630nm) and near-infrared light (830nm), which have been shown to1 increase the expression of collagen, elastin, and hyaluronic acid in skin to promote a more even, plump, and youthful complexion.
It’s easy to use
The mask is essentially hands-free. It has an attached handheld remote, but once you secure the mask on your face and click the power button, you’re all set to go about your routine.
Once the 10-minute treatment is complete, the mask automatically turns off.
It’s comfortable
The silicone material is soft and flexible, with a velcro strap that contours to your head for the perfect fit.
It’s portable and lightweight
I’m not the best at sticking with a skin care routine, especially when I travel. If a device isn’t portable, it's not coming with me on any vacations (and I'll probably forget to start using it again).
Thankfully, the Solawave mask is lightweight and easy to toss in any luggage or tote bag. It even comes with a soft carrying case!
It’s FDA-cleared
I’ve interviewed a lot of dermatologists for their perspective on LED light devices, and there’s one question they always have: ‘Is it FDA-cleared?’
Solawave’s Wrinkle Retreat Light Therapy Face Mask is medical grade and FDA cleared, providing even more confidence in its efficacy and safety.
The technology works
Like I said, I’m often a skeptic when it comes to skin care brands that make big claims—but LED light therapy really does work.
One study found that participants who used red light therapy on their face twice a week for 30 total sessions experienced improved skin complexion2, skin tone, skin smoothness, and collagen density.
When testing red light face masks, I notice my skin immediately appears brighter and glowier, but it’s the long-term perks that keep me coming back. With continued (and consistent!) use, I’ve experienced each of those aforementioned benefits—and my fine lines have smoothed significantly.
The takeaway
Ever since introducing red and infrared light therapy into my routine, my skin feels (and looks!) like it’s aging backwards. And if these science-backed benefits aren’t enough, take it from the thousands of skin care fanatics that flock to Solawave for every new product launch. The new Wrinkle Retreat Light Therapy Face Mask is already almost out of stock—so don’t miss your chance to boost your skin’s longevity.
