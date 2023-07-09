You might be familiar with Solawave from the brand's signature red light wand, which is one of my holy grail beauty products for a glowing complexion. As much as I love the device, I know there are two features that may keep it from being the perfect fit for every skin savvy shopper.

First off, the wand is compact and doesn't cover a lot of skin. This means it takes longer to complete the red light therapy treatment, and the entire process is pretty involved for the user. And while I love that the wand has both heat therapy and microcurrent technology, it still only offers red light therapy rather (rather than the full spectrum of LED light therapy.

The LED mask solves both concerns; the hands-free design is worn like a mask and covers the entire face (so you can spend your 10-minute LED light therapy session multi-tasking). It also introduces blue light therapy, which kills acne-causing bacteria, soothes skin, and controls sebum regulation.