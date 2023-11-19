Advertisement
The Skin-Smoothing Mask That Sold Out In 48 Hours Is Buy One, Get One Free Right Now
It's hard to believe one device can improve the appearance of wrinkles, support collagen production, reduce acne severity, and fight inflammation—but that's the beauty of LED light therapy masks. These at-home tools deliver serious results in just 10 minutes per day (trust me, I've tested my fair share of them).
Right now, one of my personal favorite masks, the Solawave Wrinkle & Bacteria Clearing Light Therapy Mask is on (an extremely rare!) BOGO free sale. The best part? This sale is sitewide, meaning you can try any two Solawave products for the price of one (yes, including the brand's viral red light therapy wand).
What's great about the Solawave red light mask
You might be familiar with Solawave from the brand's signature red light wand, which is one of my holy grail beauty products for a glowing complexion. As much as I love the device, I know there are two features that may keep it from being the perfect fit for every skin-savvy shopper.
First off, the wand is compact and doesn't cover a lot of skin. This means it takes longer to complete the red light therapy treatment, and the entire process is pretty involved for the user. And while I love that the wand has both heat therapy and microcurrent technology, it still only offers red light therapy rather (rather than the full spectrum of LED light therapy).
The LED mask solves both concerns; the hands-free design is worn like a mask and covers the entire face (so you can spend your 10-minute LED light therapy session multitasking). It also introduces blue light therapy, which kills acne-causing bacteria, soothes skin, and controls sebum regulation.
The combo of red and blue light means you can fight fine lines and blemishes with the same treatment—and my results are certainly living up to these claims.
Reviews are in the Solawave mask's favor, too, with over 40 perfect five-star ratings from beauty experts and LED light newbies alike. One such person said the mask has "taken years off her face."
Others (myself included) vow that their skin appeared smoother after the first use, and hyperpigmentation began to lighten after just two weeks. It's no wonder the device sold out in just 48 hours when it first launched.
And while this mask is pricier than the other options available—$399 to be exact—it's right in line with many of the best LED light therapy masks. And if you hop on this BOGO sale with a friend, you'll be getting two for the price of one.
How often should you use the Solawave red light mask?
Using the Solawave mask isn't just a hands-off task, it's also relatively easy. You simply wear it for 10 minutes per day for up to three days per week. Per Solawave, you should start to see results in just eight weeks—but many users report an immediate glow and long-term results after just six weeks of regular use.
Keyword: Regular use. Consistency is key when it comes to skin care devices such as this.
Using the Solawave mask won't interfere with any day-to-day activities since you can simply put it on, adjust the straps to your face, and go about your next 10 minutes.
Of course, if you choose to use the protective eyewear, you'll be better off taking this time to sit back, relax, and enjoy the moment of self-care.
The benefits of LED light therapy
Experts and beauty fanatics praise red light therapy for its slew of benefits. Studies support this beloved technology's ability to improve skin complexion, even skin tone, and promote collagen production and smoother skin1. These anti-aging benefits are a huge part of why these devices continue to sell out.
What's more, one 12-week study showed low-level blue and red light therapy to effectively reduce acne breakouts2, and another suggested red light therapy can improve the appearance of plaque psoriasis3.
The takeaway
With a ton of science-backed benefits, LED therapy has secured a well-deserved place in the routines of skin care experts and beauty fanatics. The Solawave Wrinkle & Bacteria Clearing Light Therapy Mask is no exception. I'm obsessed with the healthy glow I have when using the mask regularly—and my skin appears so much smoother, brighter, and younger.
Be warned: The mask previously sold out at full price—so you'll want to act fast during this BOGO free sale Just remember this mask is prone to sellouts.
