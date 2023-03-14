I Seriously Want To Bathe In The Soft Services Speed Soak Gel-Cream
Little fun fact about me: I hate slimy body lotions. There’s arguably nothing worse than shimmying into my garments—or, gasp, jeans—with sticky limbs. The feeling seriously makes my skin crawl.
Hysterics aside, you can probably tell that I take my textures very seriously. It’s why I tend to gravitate towards lightweight numbers that instantly melt into my skin, but my dry, flaky complexion also needs enough moisture to remain soft and supple. See the dilemma here?
Of course, I’m loyal to our postbiotic body lotion for drier days, but as the weather warms up, I like to add something even lighter for a coat of moisture. I’ll let you in on a little secret: The Soft Services Speed Soak is also top notch for grease-free hydration.
About the Soft Services Speed Soak.
If you enjoy fragrance free, no-fuss body lotions, then this is the lightweight formula for you. The clouded gel-cream contains 6% glycerin and 3% aquaxyl, two ingredients known for pulling water into the top layer of the skin and plumping it with hydration. Other humectants, like panthenol and betaine, make the formula so delightfully airy and spreadable, while squalane—beloved for its skin barrier-supporting abilities—gives the lotion an easy, moisturizing glide.
You won’t find any oils (other than squalane) or butters in this formula, which keeps it super breathable and light. Don’t get me wrong, I love a good shea butter confection, but it often makes the blend a tad heavier. Think of a warm cashmere blanket versus a light cardigan—depending on the weather, you might opt for the breezier option during the day and curl up with the former at night.
You also won’t notice any lingering fragrance, which I personally see as a major plus. Are there days when I want nothing more than to smell like a freshly-picked garden rose? Absolutely. But sometimes I prefer a simple lather that leaves no trace—other than the necessary splash of hydration, of course.
Why I love it.
I repeat: If a product feels sticky or goopy, I simply won’t use it, despite how badly my skin needs the moisture. But the Soft Services formula provides the perfect ratio of lightweight hydration. I’ll typically use it after rinsing off post-workout in the morning; by the time I towel off and slip on my clothes, I can’t even tell it’s there.
Granted, it does have more of a gel texture, not like your standard creamy lotion. If you prefer a classically rich consistency, you might want to stick with a more emollient formula. But for a simple splash of moisture, it’s sublime.
If my skin is begging for extra nutrients, I’ll go ahead and layer mindbodygreen’s dry body oil on top. The quick-absorbing formula also sinks into the skin immediately, leaving behind a subtle, hydrated glow. Speed Soak generally plays nice with other body care products—especially ones that are also simple and fragrance-free—so our dry oil is the perfect match. Or you can let Speed Soak remain the star of the show; I promise you won’t feel oil-slick.
The takeaway.
If you’re a texture person like me, the thought of a “skin gel” might make you shudder. I can totally relate, but I assure you that this lightweight lotion absorbs like a dream. One reviewer even writes, “I wish it came in a big bucket size,” and I completely agree. If only I could bathe in this hydrating gel formula.
