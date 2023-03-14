If you enjoy fragrance free, no-fuss body lotions, then this is the lightweight formula for you. The clouded gel-cream contains 6% glycerin and 3% aquaxyl, two ingredients known for pulling water into the top layer of the skin and plumping it with hydration. Other humectants, like panthenol and betaine, make the formula so delightfully airy and spreadable, while squalane—beloved for its skin barrier-supporting abilities—gives the lotion an easy, moisturizing glide.

You won’t find any oils (other than squalane) or butters in this formula, which keeps it super breathable and light. Don’t get me wrong, I love a good shea butter confection, but it often makes the blend a tad heavier. Think of a warm cashmere blanket versus a light cardigan—depending on the weather, you might opt for the breezier option during the day and curl up with the former at night.

You also won’t notice any lingering fragrance, which I personally see as a major plus. Are there days when I want nothing more than to smell like a freshly-picked garden rose? Absolutely. But sometimes I prefer a simple lather that leaves no trace—other than the necessary splash of hydration, of course.