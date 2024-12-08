Advertisement
I Tried A Smoothing Body Gel & My Skin Has Never Looked So Youthful
No matter how much I exfoliate and moisturize, my elbows and knees just never seem to get softer. Worse, these "problem areas" of mine are prone to bumps and redness that are exacerbated by most lotions and creams (which, of course, leads me to neglect them altogether).
But recently, I've been on a mission to show my body the same TLC as my face. After finding a treatment that left my hands smooth as silk and neck cream that smoothed my old-looking skin, I was inspired to finally remedy the situation on my knees and elbows.
Enter: A Smoothing Solution from Soft Services, a brand that specifically targets body skin concerns with premium ingredients traditionally reserved for the face. The gel exfoliant uses lactic acid, alpha-hydroxy acid, and Centella to smooth out common tone and texture concerns on your body—and it saved my rough elbows overnight.
Skeptical? Scroll to the before-and-after photos and see for yourself.
What's great about the smoothing solution
The ingredients
Not all body care is created equal, and Soft Services stands out by a landslide.
The Smoothing Solution features lactic acid and urea—two all-star exfoliators—with centella asiatica extract, panthenol, and aloe leaf juice to soothe the skin. The ingredient list is short and sweet, and the brand lists functions for every additive.
Unlike AHAs or BHAs, lactic acid is gentle enough for sensitive or inflamed skin. Lactic acid works by encouraging cell turnover and has also been shown to thicken and tighten the skin1 (minimizing fine lines and wrinkles) and aid in hyperpigmentation (which I'd started to notice on my elbows and knees).
I'd also be remiss not to mention what this Smoothing Solution doesn't have: the cruelty-free treatment is free of parabens, phthalates, sulfates, and mineral oil (often found in traditional body care).
FYI, the formula contains both phenoxyethanol and butylene glycol. While I don't worry about these ingredients, especially in such small amounts, I know they might be a no-go for some shoppers.
The results
After being let down by other exfoliants in the past, I entered with low expectations—but this gel delivers. It's lightweight and absorbs quickly into the skin, and I love that you don't need to worry about rinsing it off after application.
Before bed, I applied a small drop (a little goes a long way!) to my elbows and knees, let it soak in, and added my moisturizer overtop. The first thing I noticed was the gel's soothing effect, which felt particularly amazing on my rough, irritated elbows.
The next morning, my previously red, bumpy, dry skin was smooth as silk. A few small bumps remained, but they were no longer inflamed, and the redness was gone.
Shocked by the results, I continued using the Smoothing Solution nightly. Two weeks later, my elbows and knees are bump-free and smoother than ever.
I've now started applying the gel to any areas of my body that are uneven in texture or color—and let me tell you, my skin has never looked so glassy.
The reviews
Spoiler: I'm not the only one obsessed with this Smoothing Solution. The gel gets rave reviews from people of all ages who are equally shocked by their quick, lasting results. The brand recommends the treatment for keratosis pilaris, strawberry skin, areas prone to ingrown hairs, discoloration, and gentle exfoliation on the neck and chest—and reviewers have seen success on all of the above.
One writes, "My keratosis pilaris has nearly disappeared at this point and I'm so grateful to have found a product that actually works." Another raves, "I WILL BE A FOREVER CUSTOMER!! This product is AMAZING!! I noticed within a week of using it the KP on the back of my arms diminished significantly and my skin was smoother and clearer."
The Smoothing Solution has also been called "a godsend for body breakouts," "game-changing" for baby-soft skin, and "great for targeting dark knees." Dare I say this treatment does it all?
The takeaway
I never thought I'd see the day when my elbows and knees were as soft as my face, but the Smoothing Solution has been like a five-star facial for my entire body. I'll be using it religiously as long as it stays in stock. But consider yourself warned: Previous brand sellouts tell me that might not be for long.
