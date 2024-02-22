Jelly nails, lip gloss nails, glazed donut nails—whatever you decide to call them, these sheer, slick tips aren’t going anywhere. The look entails a thin, glossy film of color that looks just like jelly, and while you can use any pigment you please, it tends to work best with rich jewel tones. A washed out peach, coral, or even cobalt blue looks equal parts elevated and neutral, perfect for those craving some subtle color.