In this viral TikTok video, Bieber shows off her light-brown glossy tips, which have a slightly shimmery tint. This resembles her classic glazed look that mirrors a dewy skin finish as well—here are the details.

First, swipe some nail polish remover over the nail (yes, even if they weren’t painted). After that, trim your nails to your desired length. Bieber prefers to sport a longer tip, but you can replicate the look on any length. Of course, there are plenty of nail shapes to choose from—oval, square, squoval, the list goes on. If you have longer tips, you may want to opt for the same rounded-almond shape Bieber has. Here’s a guide to the seven most popular nail shapes if you want a quick breakdown.

After you file and shape, select your polish. If you don’t have a chocolaty tone on hand, this Chocolate Cravings limited-edition polish set from Deborah Lippman has six different brown tones to play around with, from a lighter cream color to a deep fudge hue. Select your favorite or opt for a different shade on each nail.

Finally, you’ll want to top off the look with a high-shine topcoat that includes a faint shimmer. Feel free to coat it over any polish you've got to add a glossy, dewy touch that resembles (you guessed it!) a freshly-baked glazed donut.