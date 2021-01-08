How To Create A Glassy Smoky Eye, From A Celebrity MUA

There's no denying that the defining characteristics of modern makeup over the last several years has a dewy shine. People simply can't get enough of a swipe of glossy lacquered lip, reflective cheekbones, or highlighted eye. Sure, matte and satin finishes absolutely have their time and moments, but at least trend-wise: high-shine's reign has been nothing short of impressive.

Our obsession with mega-watt glean shows no signs of abating as we enter a new year, and we have no qualms about it. In fact, it seems to be expanding in other areas too. Namely: the smoky eye. When this classic makeup look takes on a glass-like finish, the result feels up-to-date and oh-so-cool.

Not to mention when a famed celebrity makeup artist like Gucci Westman—founder of Westman Atelier, a clean makeup brand—tells us she's into it, we take note. "For something a bit more fun, say a date night in, I'm really into a glassy smoky eye," she told us. "I love how it catches the light and gives the traditional smoky eye a little modern update!"

Want her how-to, with clean and natural recommendations? Why not.