The 3 Things An Expert Uses Before Bed For Deeper Sleep & More Dreams

As a psychotherapist and dream interpreter, Leslie Ellis, Ph.D., knows the importance of a good night's sleep. The more time we spend in deeper sleep stages like REM, the more our bodies can recover from the day and our brains can light up with vivid dreams.

"I am a dream expert, so I highly value sleep and dreaming," Ellis tells mbg. "I am also a very light sleeper, so I have tried many things to sleep longer and more deeply."

For those looking to reap all the benefits of a solid snooze (including potentially illuminating dreams), Ellis recommends starting with the basics: Make sure your bedroom is cool, dark, and quiet, and avoid screen time, alcohol, heavy meals, and intense exercise too close to bedtime. From there, these are the tools that Ellis turns to in her own bedroom to guide her toward a restful slumber that is positively dreamy: