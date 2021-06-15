The Skin You’re In: 4 Ways To Naturally Nourish Your Unique Skin Type

Those of us with sensitive skin tend to feel like our skin care options are limited. Many youth boosting ingredients can irritate sensitive skin, and the chemicals often found in synthetic options aren’t ideal for obvious reasons. Retinol, for example, is an over-the-counter vitamin A compound, popular for its collagen-producing and healing properties. But it can also be incredibly harsh on sensitive skin, causing itching, redness, and dryness.

Thankfully, Sky Organics uses bakuchiol in their Youth Boost line, a natural alternative to retinol that comes from a flowering Asian plant called babchi. It has similar youth-promoting properties, but is kinder to the skin. The Antioxidant Day Serum is enriched with organic bakuchiol, but also offers vitamin-C-rich acerola cherry extract for collagen production. And because our skin does most of its healing at night, don’t forget the Youth Boost Bakuchiol Night Serum, which also moisturizes your skin with a blend of marula, rosehip, and jojoba oils.