The One Thing This Beauty Expert Wants You To Think About Every Morning & Night

April 25, 2022
Beauty starts with making choices that align with your values, and Conscious Beauty at Ulta Beauty™ is here to guide the way. Visit ulta.com/conscious-beauty to re-inspire your beauty routine with products that benefit you and our world.​

“Beauty is about taking care of you,” says Brook Harvey Taylor, founder of Pacifica Beauty. Harvey Taylor joins me on this episode of Clean Beauty School where we talk about what clean ingredients means to her, what we can learn from the next generation of beauty fans, and the importance of making clean beauty more accessible to a wider audience. 

But I also had to ask about her own routine, which delighted me in its simplicity and thoughtfulness. 

Why you should reframe your skin care to address skin situations—not skin types. 

“My skin care routine is not earth-shattering. I drink water and care for my skin according to its daily needs,” says Harvey Taylor. “I really believe that skin care is not just about skin type. I think it's about skin situations, whether that be stress, environmental factors, or whatever's happening to your skin. I think cocktailing your skin care products to address what it needs that day and mixing it up is really important.” 

We often talk about being mindful with your daily beauty practices: It’s the difference between being proactive and nurturing and reactive and aggressive. I love Harvey Taylor’s reframe of this as “skin situations” rather than type. It frees you from thinking that because you have “oily skin” you should only be using alpha hydroxy acid face washes or gel lotions—when sometimes a deeply hydrating face mask is what your skin is craving. Check in with your complexion, and take it day by day. 

Tune into the episode to learn more about clean beauty accessibility, skin care trends, and more. 

