The Skin-Improving Collagen Popsicle Recipe We Can’t Stop Making 

Right now in our kitchens, our ovens are getting their summer break while our freezers are working overtime. And they've got a very important job: turning our daily functional foods into functional dessert.

In the warmer months, a batch of vibrant homemade ice pops made with fresh and beneficial ingredients is second to none. (Smoothies will always have a place in our hearts, but it simply wouldn't be summer without ice pops, right?)

Below, we're sharing the recipe for the creamy, lemony, summer-berry-loaded collagen ice pops that won over guests at this year's mbg revitalize, held just weeks ago in the Arizona desert. Here's why this recipe of healthy fats, high-quality collagen, and antioxidant-rich ingredients is quickly becoming an essential in our summer routine.