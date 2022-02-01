3 Acne Treatments To Skip & What To Try Instead, From A Holistic Esthetician

If there’s one thing I’ve learned in my time living in this blemish-prone and sensitive skin, it’s that acne prevention is all about education. You can’t address something until you understand it. If you can, I always recommend finding a professional in your area to help guide you through your journey. If that’s out of the question, find acne specialists on social media that align with your skin care values and care more about education than show.

One such esthetician who is worth a look? Holistic skin care practitioner and acne specialist Zaida Gordon, the founder of SkintegrityLA. She was recently on an episode of Clean Beauty School where we talked all about acne-prone skin. In it, she nixed three common acne ingredients or tools—and recommended what to use instead. “[Dealing with acne is all about] figuring out the best, most personalized treatment plan for you,” she says.