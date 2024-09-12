Advertisement
3 Science-Backed Skin Care Oils No Matter If You Want Lightweight Or Rich
There is nothing more luxurious than applying a silky-smooth oil to the skin. Stepping out of the spray of the shower and into layers of comfortable, rich liquid is the height of skin care, even if you're not one to indulge in the fanciful side of the beauty experience.
Beauty—when it's right, when you have the right products, and when you have homed in on your unique routine—should be something you want to do. Taking care of your skin should be a pleasurable experience, and oils are just that.
But the key to loving—nay, obsessing over—skin care oils is finding one that works for you. There are so many beautiful oils to choose from, each with its own unique benefits and characteristics. Some are thick, dense, and shiny—laying over the skin like a glossy coating. Others are light, breathable, and dry down quickly—disappearing into your skin, leaving only a soft glow behind.
So here are the oils we recommend for you, based on what you enjoy.
For the lightweight lover: Safflower seed oil
For those who don't like to feel smothered by products, opt for a dry oil. The term refers to the rate at which oil absorbs into the skin, not the consistency of the oil itself.
Dry oils are those that are also described as "light" or "not greasy”—and unlike thicker oils, they don't leave a lasting, noticeable residue on the body, so the skin feels dry after application. Folks who tend to prefer lightweight face lotions and products tend to prefer dry oils over wet oils.
There are several dry oil options to pick from, but safflower seed oil is the best of the best. It has a light gold hue, and the texture of the liquid is thin and very spreadable. "Effortless" is a word that comes to mind when applying it.
But it's not just the consistency that makes it a standout: It's high in antioxidants and omega fatty acids 3, 6, and 9. The essential fatty acid content is essential for proper barrier function and hydration. But the oil also contains a special collagen-enhancing compound called acacetin, a flavonoid. A study found that safflower seed oil and this compound can reduce environmental damage, specifically helping block collagen loss.
The research found that acacetin was able to inhibit an enzyme in the skin that's responsible for the "collapse [of] connective proteins such as collagen and elastin, leading to wrinkles." The specific pathway is MMP11, or collagenase-1, which degrades collagen types 1 and 3. The enzyme is triggered by environmental stressors (such as UV), but acetin stops this process entirely.
For those who like it rich: Olive oil
Olive oil is an absolute multitasking hero, as beloved in the kitchen as it is in beauty products. Thanks to its denser, syrupy golden consistency, it's perfect for those who want to slather on something rich.
Olive oil is notably high in vitamin E, a fat-soluble antioxidant that has impressive free-radical-fighting abilities. This likely accounts for the fact that studies have shown the oil has anti-inflammatory properties2, meaning it can help soothe irritated skin and manage oxidative stress. This is an important benefit, as inflammation is one of the main causes of collagen breakdown, dark spots, and premature aging.
For something in between: Jojoba oil
If you want something easy and no-fuss that is the perfect middle-ground texture, jojoba oil is just about perfect. In fact, the oil is pretty close structurally3 to our own natural oils.
The oil comforts the skin barrier and helps trap in moisture—reducing transepidermal water loss. Plus, it's rich in beauty-boosting ingredients4 like vitamin E, vitamin B complex, copper, and zinc. Thanks to its robust nutrient profile, it's been shown to have many healthy aging benefits. In fact, research has even found that jojoba oil stimulates collagen synthesis5.
Not only is it great for supporting your barrier, but it's great for acne-prone folks too. (Again, this is a great middle-of-the-road option.) As we noted, jojoba is structurally similar to sebum, the oily substance the sebaceous glands secrete as a natural way to keep the skin and hair moisturized.
