6 Skin Saviors That Will Rescue Your Skin This Summer

If you notice your skin’s drying out or getting irritated from summer’s daily stressors like UV rays and environmental pollutants, the fix may just be a thoughtful switch in moisturizer. The new Adaptogen Deep Moisture Cream from Youth to the People is made with adaptogenic mushrooms and herbs—including ashwaghanda, rhodiola, and reishi, all of which can help calm the skin and help it cope with stress. It’s designed to deeply hydrate skin of all types. Bonus: A little of this stuff goes a long way, so it’ll last for longer than you think.