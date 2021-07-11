How To Stop Getting So Much Darn Plastic When You Order Takeout

Asking your local restaurant to place your order in reusable containers that you provide is one surefire way to avoid waste.

"Before the pandemic, what I would do is order takeout in person and provide reusable containers and ask the food to be put into those," Sandra Ann Harris, the founder of ECOlunchbox and author of Say Goodbye to Plastic, tells mbg. "If that's allowed at your local restaurant, that's still a great option."

If the restaurant is skittish about using outside containers right now, Harris says "another thing that you can do is place an order over the phone and ask them to plate it on a regular plate. Then, you can transfer the plated food into your own container when you pick it up." She's found that containers that can hold 6-8 cups of food are the best size for restaurant entrées. (Be sure to bring these for leftovers when you're dining out, too!)

For those of us who order takeout specifically because we don't want to leave our homes (let alone, our pajamas), these options might not sound like a lot of work. But once you get over the initial hurdle of finding a restaurant or two that are happy to honor your request, going back to them will become more second nature.