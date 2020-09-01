New Study Finds The Optimal Healthy Diet For People & The Planet

To better understand the current issues, let’s review last year’s EAT-Lancet report:

“Providing a growing global population with healthy diets from sustainable food systems is an immediate challenge,” the report said.

In terms of calories, food production has kept up with population growth. However, 820 million people are still inadequately nourished due to lack of economic resources or access to healthful foods. Because of this, even more people are consuming low-quality diets. These diets contribute to deficiencies in micronutrients, which can lead to obesity, heart disease, stroke, and diabetes, as well as an increased risk of death, the authors wrote.

Additionally, the current agricultural and food production systems push the boundaries of environmental safety. Because of the combined reasons, the researchers urged for a “global transformation of the food system.”