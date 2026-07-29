I Was Worried About Microplastics & Found The Non-Toxic Coffee Maker Of My Dreams
If you asked my five-year-old daughter what her mom’s favorite drink is, you’d quickly hear “coffee.” She knows I need a solid mug to start my day, and that amidst the millions of morning tasks it takes to get ready for school or camp, I will have said mug right by my side.
And it’s true, I love my morning coffee ritual, and I’ve given it a lot of thought over the years as health experts have ebbed and flowed with their thoughts on the matter (great news though, we now know coffee is good for you!).
So with the health concerns of the actual coffee itself aside, my biggest focus in recent years has been that my beloved coffee is passing through who knows how much plastic before it gets to my mouth. That’s a real turn off, as plastics are known endocrine disruptors, microplastics are showing up in our brains and livers, and black plastics have specific harms like containing flame retardants and heavy metals. No, thank you!
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I knew what I didn’t want in a coffee maker
When I got serious about revamping my coffee situation, I dug into what all my plastic-free options were. Of course a French press came to mind right away, and while I enjoy that on occasion, as a busy mom I was looking for more of a press-a-button machine situation and easier clean up (why can’t I make French press coffee without getting grounds everywhere?).
Also, many health experts recommend filtering coffee to avoid cafestol, a compound that can raise cholesterol levels, so for some people it’s best to avoid unfiltered coffee as their daily go-to.
My research led me to a few coffee machine options that were *supposed* to be plastic-free and non-toxic, and I found myself disappointed more than once. Many of them used that label while still using plastic tubing, which the hot water is run through before hitting the grounds (a major issue1 for leaching chemicals out of plastics). Then I found the SimplyGoodCoffee Brewer, and it checked all the boxes.
The perfect non-toxic coffee maker
When SimplyGoodCoffee’s Brewer popped up on my radar, I got pretty excited. It appeared to check all my boxes for a coffee maker that wasn’t tearing down the quality of my coffee with every drip. I couldn’t wait to try it.
- No plastic or aluminum ever touches the water:Yes, please!
- Brews a full pot in up to 6 minutes: This is accurate; it’s oh-so-speedy (and quiet!).
- It takes just one button to turn on or off:I’m all about reducing the amount of technology I need to make a simple cup of coffee.
- A “bloom” feature gets you pour-over taste if that’s your jam:The coffee from this machine is honestly delicious either way!
- The carafe is made of borosilicate glass (lead-free!) and is warmed only for the exact right amount of time to avoid overheating the coffee and ruining the flavor: I also love that I know it will turn off when I’m running out the door.
- The black and stainless aesthetic goes with most kitchens, has a refreshingly simple design, and it’s incredibly easy to clean: I’m very into the cool minimalist yet retro vibes this coffee maker brings to my kitchen counter, and I’ve never had a carafe that cleans up so nicely.
If you are a coffee purist, you’ll like knowing this brewer maintains 195° to 205°F through the full brew cycle, and is tested and certified to the Specialty Coffee Association's Golden Cup standard.
My one critique is that there is plastic used on the exterior of the machine (bummer, I know) so the “plastic-free” claims feel slightly skewed. That being said, I’m stoked none of it touches my coffee!
A coffee maker that’s better for you & the environment
If there’s one thing I’ve learned in my collective experience as a health conscious consumer, a mom, a homeowner, a woman, and a human doing my best to take care of the planet, it’s that materials matter. The SimplyGoodCoffee Brewer tackles this in a few ways that I appreciate.
First, from the health side of things, my coffee is only touching stainless steel, glass, or medical grade silicone. By avoiding plastic exposure, I feel better knowing I’m not adding to my toxic burden. There are plenty of exposures we have less control over, so I like knowing I’m reducing them in one way that will surely add up over the long-term.
Then there is the fact The Brewer offers every component as a replacement part if needed. I can tell you this machine seems like a solid workhorse and I don’t anticipate anything breaking anytime soon, but I love knowing that I don’t have to replace the entire thing (wasteful!) if one little piece needs an update.
More than 2 million small appliances like coffee makers, toasters, and blenders are tossed into landfills every year, with the main reason cited being "inconvenience." We can do better! Fix something that can be fixed. I plan on having my new SimplyGoodCoffee Brewer grow old with me.
The takeaway
Coffee can be part of a healthy life, but your coffee maker may be sabotaging those benefits. If you’re looking for one that has zero contact with plastic, really great flavor, a nice look, and is built to last, the SimplyGoodCoffee Brewer is for you.