Recipes

This One-Pan Dish Simplifies Eggplant Parmesan (And Makes Great Leftovers)

Eliza Sullivan
Author:
Eliza Sullivan
October 10, 2024
Eliza Sullivan
mbg Nutrition & Health Writer
By Eliza Sullivan
mbg Nutrition & Health Writer
Eliza Sullivan is a food writer and SEO editor at mindbodygreen. She writes about food, recipes, and nutrition—among other things. She studied journalism at Boston University.
Roasted Eggplant
Image by Gillian Vann / Stocksy
October 10, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Let's talk eggplant (or aubergine, depending on where you live) parmesan: It's a delicious and hearty vegetarian meal but honestly can be a bit labor-intensive. So when I saw that Lizzie Kamenetzky features a low-lift take on the dish in her upcoming cookbook Batch But Better (coming November 2), I knew it would quickly become a staple in my winter dinner rotation.

"One of my favorite dishes has to be aubergine parmigiana," she writes, "but I was feeling a bit lazy, and the thought of frying up aubergines and making sauce was a bit more than I felt like doing." (My feelings exactly!) With this version, there are only two steps, and "the oven does all the work," Kamenetzky assures. And as an added bonus, it's naturally gluten-free, too.

Instead of slicing, coating, and frying, this recipe just calls for roasting cubes of the eggplant with tomatoes and whole garlic cloves. The long, slow roast helps with getting the eggplant to that perfect texture. And don't worry, you still get the glorious melty cheese part of the dish—the recipe calls for tossing on pieces of mozzarella in the last few minutes of roasting.

This recipe is portioned to serve four but still with plenty of leftovers. In her book, Kamenetzky provides two further recipes for using the extras: a simple pasta and mini calzones, both of which sound...pretty tasty to me.

Roast Aubergine + Tomatoes

Serves 4 (plus leftovers)

Ingredients

  • 3 aubergines, cut into chunks
  • 10 oz. vine tomatoes, halved
  • 1 bulb garlic, cloves separated
  • Olive oil
  • Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 balls buffalo mozzarella, torn
  • Basil leaves, to scatter
  • Crusty bread, to serve

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 180°C/fan 160°C/350°F/gas 4. Put the aubergines and tomatoes into a roasting pan and scatter in the garlic cloves. Drizzle with lots of olive oil, and season well. 
  2. Roast for 40–45 minutes, turning the aubergine occasionally, until the aubergine is really tender and the tomatoes are soft and golden.
  3. Dot the mozzarella all over and return to the oven for 5–10 minutes. Scatter with basil and serve with crusty bread. 

Excerpted with permission from BATCH BUT BETTER3 Meals From 1: More Taste + Less Waste by Lizzie Kamenetzky, Kyle Books.

More On This Topic

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It
Recipes

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It

Denai Moore

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes
Recipes

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes

Valerie Bertinelli

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Recipes

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable

Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)
Recipes

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)

Hannah Frye

Try This Spicy Squat Variation To Target A New Group Of Muscles
Routines

Try This Spicy Squat Variation To Target A New Group Of Muscles

Merrell Readman

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

