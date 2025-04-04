Close Banner
A Nutritionist's Recipe For 5-Ingredient Mediterranean-Inspired Chicken Burgers
By Michelle Dudash, RDN
Michelle Dudash, RDN, is a registered dietitian nutritionist and Cordon Bleu-certified chef.
April 04, 2025
Five simple pantry ingredients join forces to create a phenomenal taste with great depth. These burgers taste delicious served in lettuce wraps with a drizzle of liquid aminos, a dab of mayo, or Sriracha chili sauce, as my husband likes to smear on.
5-Ingredient Chicken Burgers
Serves 4 (two patties per serving)
Ingredients
Method
- In a bowl, combine the chicken, onion, garlic, ginger, turmeric, salt, and pepper, using your hands or wooden spoon to distribute the seasonings evenly.
- Heat a large sauté pan, skillet, or griddle over medium heat. Add 1 tablespoon of the oil.
- Using a ¼-cup measuring cup, scoop the chicken into the pan, molding each into thin patties, about 3 inches wide. You should get 8 patties.
- Brown on one side, about 3 minutes. Flip and brown the other side, about 2 minutes. If you still have chicken left to cook, scrape any bits from the pan. Place the pan back on the heat and add the remaining 1 teaspoon oil. Cook the remaining patties.
Excerpted with permission from Clean Eating Kitchen: The Low-Carb Mediterranean Cookbook © 2021 Quarto Publishing Group USA Inc. Text © 2021 Michelle Dudash.
