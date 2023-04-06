Sijo Clima Cool Sheet Review: My Houseguests Have Never Fallen Asleep Faster
Falling asleep in my own bed is a breeze, but I rarely get the same easy slumber in unfamiliar settings. Some blame the pillows; others, the mattress. While both certainly affect a bed's overall comfort rating, I personally think bedsheets have the biggest impact on your sleep setup. Rough or scratchy sheets can make even the most cloudlike mattress uncomfortable, while even the best cooling pillows are no match for a heat-trapping pillow sham.
As a result, I consider quality sheets a key part of my making my houseguests feel at home. So when visitors started raving about my Sijo TempTune Sheets, I knew that I'd found something special.
What makes Sijo's Clima sheets special?
Sijo makes a range of bedding products crafted with sustainable fabrics, like eucalyptus, French linen, and cotton. These materials all offer their own benefits, whether it's a cooling effect or ultra-soft feel. When it comes to the the TempTune line, the primary perk is temperature regulation; the material is manufactured with unique fibers that release or absorb heat to stay at your body's optimal sleep temperature between 82 and 89 degrees Fahrenheit.
Here's why that's important: Our core body temperature decreases during the nocturnal sleep phase1, which signals to your brain that it's time to snooze. If your sleep environment is too warm—whether it's from lack of air conditioning or bedding that traps too much heat—your sleep can negatively be impacted. (And we all know the importance of getting enough quality sleep for your overall health and well-being.)
For many people, this results in opting for cooling sheets. However this swap doesn't account for sleepers who get too cold at night. Unfortunately, a cold sleeping environment can also negatively affect sleep2. By opting for a thermoregulating design, you can account for all seasons (and sleep preferences), narrowing down how many sheet sets you need on hand for future guests or yourself.
How the Clima sheets feel
Many technical fabrics can feel, well, stiff and tissue-like. Yet somehow the TempTune sheets have the luxurious feel of hotel sheets with a high thread count. This is a result of the high concentration of OEKO-TEX 100 certified Supima cotton, which is a premium American-grown cotton known for being extra soft and durable. On a scale of softness from jersey to linen, the fabric feels closer to a silky linen—and it's only gotten softer with more washes.
And although the light material is super breathable, it never feels too cool to the touch. Slipping between the sheets isn't a sudden cold shock to the system, like it is with many other cooling sets. Rather you get just the right amount of refreshing chill before snuggling into your comforter—at least according to my visitors.
What I love most about these sheets is that they still look brand new despite a rotation of at least six visitors and two short-term roommates. And while I wish they came out of the dryer with slightly fewer wrinkles, I'm still impressed by how well they hold onto the scent of my favorite laundry softener for a few nights post-wash. (Then I switch over to the mindbodygreen dream mist for a sensational, soothing scent.)
Why my guests love these sheets
I originally accepted a sample of the Sijo sheets last year because I intended to make them my new everyday set. But once I realized the versatility of the sheets, I knew they were better suited to a rotation of houseguest. My theory was proved correct the very first time a visitor slept on them. They woke up the next morning raving about the sheets, claiming the material was responsible for the best sleep that they've had in ages.
Although I took my friend's word at face value, I was skeptical until another visitor tested the sheets, too. Even though they were forced to sleep on the couch, this houseguest also spent 20 minutes raving about the bedding. Despite a 25-year age gap and two very different sleep preferences, my guests were equally impressed.
After hearing their rave reviews, I finally decided to give the TempTune sheets a try. As someone who has tested at least a dozen sets of high-end cooling sheets, I expected to be pretty blasé about the whole thing. Instead, I discovered they easily ranked in my top three sheets. The fabric was perfect for spring's sudden shifts in temperature, and I was excited to snuggle up in them at night.
The takeaway
The best bedding for hot sleepers rarely overlaps with a cold sleeper's top picks, yet both can find the optimal sleep environment with Sijo's TempTune Sheets. Luckily, the temperature-regulating sheets come in four colors and sizes to suit a variety of bedroom preferences, including options without a top sheet (a debate for another day). Snag a set for 15% off right now with the code SLEEP15—your guests (or you) will thank you.
