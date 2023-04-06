Sijo makes a range of bedding products crafted with sustainable fabrics, like eucalyptus, French linen, and cotton. These materials all offer their own benefits, whether it's a cooling effect or ultra-soft feel. When it comes to the the TempTune line, the primary perk is temperature regulation; the material is manufactured with unique fibers that release or absorb heat to stay at your body's optimal sleep temperature between 82 and 89 degrees Fahrenheit.

Here's why that's important: Our core body temperature decreases during the nocturnal sleep phase1 , which signals to your brain that it's time to snooze. If your sleep environment is too warm—whether it's from lack of air conditioning or bedding that traps too much heat—your sleep can negatively be impacted. (And we all know the importance of getting enough quality sleep for your overall health and well-being.)

For many people, this results in opting for cooling sheets. However this swap doesn't account for sleepers who get too cold at night. Unfortunately, a cold sleeping environment can also negatively affect sleep2 . By opting for a thermoregulating design, you can account for all seasons (and sleep preferences), narrowing down how many sheet sets you need on hand for future guests or yourself.