Uh, Should You Stop Using Retinol While Traveling? The Answer May Surprise You

The bottom line? If you're headed to the beach, forget the retinol no matter how long the getaway is. If you're traveling somewhere new for just a few days, still leave the tube at home—it's not worth aggravating your skin while it adjusts to the new climate, and you'll be back home soon, anyway. But if you're spending more than a week in a new place (aside from the beach), Ciraldo says you can pack the retinol in your suitcase. Just keep an eye on your skin to see if you need to reduce the frequency.