Let’s say you live in a chilly climate and are spending the holidays somewhere tropical—your skin may take a hot minute to get used to the humidity, pollution levels (or lack thereof), and overall traveling woes, like the dry air on planes. Same goes for those who live at sea level jetting off to a mountain climate—your skin may need to adjust to the drier air. “I don't believe it's worth the downtime that may come with the climate adjustment,” Ciraldo continues.

The tap may even play a role, especially if you’re traveling to an area of hard water. "Hard water tends to make skin drier and more sensitive, and it can leave your skin reddened," Ciraldo once shared with mbg, especially if your skin barrier is already compromised

And speaking of tropical vacations: "If you are planning a winter beach getaway, I'd leave the retinol home since you can develop sun sensitivity from it," she adds. Remember: Retinol can increase photosensitivity, causing a rash or sunburn-like reaction when you're exposed to sunlight. "This is why it's recommended to use retinoids in the evening and protect your skin with a moisturizer with sunscreen during the day, so you get all the benefits and minimize the side effects," board-certified dermatologist Keira Barr, M.D., tells mbg about the vitamin A-derivative.

The bottom line? If you’re headed to the beach, forget the retinol no matter how long the getaway. If you’re traveling somewhere new for just a few days, still leave the tube at home—it’s not worth aggravating your skin while it adjusts to the new climate, and you’ll be back home soon, anyways. But if you're spending more than a week in a new place (aside from the beach), Ciraldo says you can pack the retinol in your suitcase. Just keep an eye on your skin to see if you need to reduce the frequency.