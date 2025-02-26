Skip to Content
Integrative Health

Should You Keep Supplements In The Refrigerator?

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
February 26, 2025
By Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN is a Registered Dietician Nutritionist with a bachelor’s degree in nutrition from Texas Christian University and a master’s in nutrition interventions, communication, and behavior change from Tufts University. She lives in Newport Beach, California, and enjoys connecting people to the food they eat and how it influences health and wellbeing.
February 26, 2025

Anytime you open a new jar of food, you likely know to put it in the refrigerator to keep it fresh before reaching for it again later. That's food safety 101. But that same line of thinking doesn't necessarily translate to supplements. 

Supplements have specific storage needs—based on the form (i.e., capsules, powders, liquids, etc.) and ingredients—to maintain their quality and function until the expiration date. And opting to store them in the fridge as a safeguard can actually be detrimental to the quality of some supplements. 

Since this is a little convoluted, we asked mindbodygreen's former vice president of scientific affairs, Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN, to break it down. 

Should any supplements be stored in the fridge? 

"Yes, supplements with use and storage instructions that clearly state the need for refrigeration should always be stored in the fridge," emphasizes Ferira. Just make sure to read the label carefully. 

"The two main categories of supplements that will necessitate refrigeration are liquid formulas and certain probiotics," notes Ferira. 

Liquid supplements will generally come with instructions to refrigerate after opening, and they have a short shelf life of 30 to 90 days typically (versus the two to three years other supplement forms have).

While some probiotic strains and formulations require refrigeration, others absolutely do not. Some probiotics (like mindbodygreen's probiotic+) are designed to be shelf-stable. And if that's the case, refrigerating them can mess with the quality, stability, and active ingredients in the supplement. 

And remember, probiotics deliver live microorganisms to help colonize the gut, so storing the supplement incorrectly can (inadvertently) create an environment that those organisms can't survive in.    

"The supplements that do not explicitly state the need for refrigeration in their use or storage instructions should never be refrigerated," says Ferira. "It's delightfully black and white." 

So, what's generally the best way to store supplements? 

Most supplements should be stored in a cool, dry, and dark place. 

Cool refers to an indoor temperature ranging from 50℉ to the mid-70s. Oftentimes a bedside table or a pantry meets these criteria. But each home is different. 

Ferira just recommends avoiding storing supplements in the following settings:

  1. Near high temperatures (like on a windowsill or near a stove or oven)
  2. In high humidity (like bathroom, above the dishwasher, or near an open window or screen)
  3. In direct sunlight (this impacts heat, and the UV rays may damage the supplement's active ingredients)

And no matter where you store them, "always screw the cap back on tightly between use," says Ferira. "This limits the (capsules, softgels, tablets, powders, etc.) to oxygen exposure, which leads to oxidation." 

The takeaway  

Properly storing your supplements is essential to making sure they remain in their most active form so that they can have the desired effect in your body. Unless the specific supplement you bought calls it out, the fridge isn't a good place to keep your supplements. 

And refrigeration is not a sign of quality. Case in point: None of mindbodygreen's meticulously sourced and formulated supplements should be kept in the fridge. Instead, keep your supplements in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. 

My Silent Suffering At 40 Was Due To This — It Took Multiple MDs To Figure Out
Women's Health

My Silent Suffering At 40 Was Due To This — It Took Multiple MDs To Figure Out

Kim Casaburi

4 Realistic Steps To Finally Get Toned (Without Counting Calories!)
Healthy Weight

4 Realistic Steps To Finally Get Toned (Without Counting Calories!)

Ava Durgin

Research Reveals This Popular Sweet Can Help Ease Stress Hormones
Integrative Health

Research Reveals This Popular Sweet Can Help Ease Stress Hormones

Hannah Frye

How This RD Is Protecting Their Gut While On Antibiotics
Integrative Health

How This RD Is Protecting Their Gut While On Antibiotics

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This Gives Me The Tunnel Vision & Focus I Crave To Be Hyperproductive At Work*
Integrative Health

This Gives Me The Tunnel Vision & Focus I Crave To Be Hyperproductive At Work*

Moorea Thill

This Science-Backed Routine Consistently Increases My HRV & Sleep Score
Integrative Health

This Science-Backed Routine Consistently Increases My HRV & Sleep Score

Carleigh Ferrante

The Best (& Worst) Times Of The Month To Strength Train
Women's Health

The Best (& Worst) Times Of The Month To Strength Train

Hannah Frye

How To Help Your Body Get Rid Of Everyday Toxins (Because There Are A Lot)
Integrative Health

How To Help Your Body Get Rid Of Everyday Toxins (Because There Are A Lot)

Morgan Chamberlain

5 Ways Poor Sleep Messes With Your Metabolism & How To Fix It
Integrative Health

5 Ways Poor Sleep Messes With Your Metabolism & How To Fix It

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

