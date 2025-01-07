Advertisement
Should You Consume Protein Before Or After Your Workout?
One of the hardest parts of building lean muscle is starting a training program. There's so much to learn, from gym equipment to proper form to nuanced protein "rules" that many preach on social media. However, the rigidness of it all isn't always valid.
As dietitian and fitness coach Holly Baxter explains on a mindbodygreen podcast episode, one of the most popular protein rituals isn't as all-or-nothing as it seems. Below, she busts a common myth about post-workout protein.
When should you consume protein post-workout?
Many gym-goers and protein fanatics say you should always consume your protein shake post-workout and definitely within an hour. But is that really true? According to Baxter, well, not so much.
"It's not that narrow," she says of the post-workout protein window, adding that you could consume it one or two hours before or after your workout. As long as you fuel your muscles with protein at some point, you should be A-OK. The actual timeline isn't so stringent.
The more important factor? Your protein quality. Baxter suggests searching for a food source rich in essential amino acids and leucine—the latter of which can be used by your muscles to provide energy during a workout as well.
So, yes, you can drink your protein shake before your workout if you prefer, or you can sip it within two hours of finishing. Translation? You don't have to rush home to your blender or drink your shake in the car.
Protein-rich snack ideas
You can always snag a high-quality protein powder and blend it with your favorite base. For those who don't love protein shakes but still wish to gain essential nutrients, consider one of the following protein-rich snacks instead:
Greek yogurt parfait
- Ingredients: ¾ cup unsweetened Greek yogurt1, ½ cup chopped Granny Smith apple2, and 1 tablespoon chopped walnuts3
- Protein per serving: 17 grams
- Directions: Top the Greek yogurt with the chopped apple and pecans, and sprinkle it with cinnamon to taste. Add a few tablespoons of low-sugar granola if you need some extra crunch.
Trail mix
- Ingredients: 1 ounce roasted almonds4, 1 tablespoon pumpkin seeds5, and ¼ cup raisins6
- Protein per serving: 11.28 grams
- Directions: Combine ingredients in a bowl and enjoy. Add some dairy-free dark chocolate chunks if you're in the mood for something sweet!
Tuna salad
- Ingredients: 1 can tuna7, 1 tablespoon mayo8, 2 tablespoons Greek yogurt8, chopped celery and red onion, served on top of cucumber slices
- Protein per serving: 42.8 grams
- Directions: Mix the tuna with the mayo and Greek yogurt and enjoy.
The takeaway
While many people say you should drink your protein shake right after your workout, you may have a longer window than you think.
What's more, you can totally consume protein pre-workout if that better suits your schedule. For more exercise tips, tune in to Baxter's episode below!
