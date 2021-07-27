You Get Double Omega-3s With This Anti-Inflammatory Sheet Pan Dinner

"You get double omega-3s in this recipe with the tilapia and almonds," writes Molly Thompson in The Anti-Inflammatory Diet Made Simple, "The crust is crunchy and flavorful and the veggies are crispy, and it all cooks up to perfection in one pan!"

The final dish is gluten and dairy-free, and takes less than an hour to make. If you wanted to swap in some different veggies, you might have to adjust the cook time, but otherwise you'd be able to use the same simple combo of garlic, salt, and pepper with almost any veggies.