“Boredom” is the canary in the coal mine of intimate connection. It indicates that something is wrong, and you need to pay attention. When you show up for yourself and allow yourself to feel what you haven’t allowed yourself to feel, you automatically show up for your lover, too, making real contact and exchanging energy. People tend to settle for boring sex, even if they complain about it, because on some level, it’s more comfortable than more intense eroticism and intimacy. To have more intense sex, you have to be open to your own emotional development.