Claudia Six, M.A., PhD, has a Masters in counseling psychology, a PhD in clinical sexology, and over 25 years of experience as a clinical sexologist and relationship coach in private practice near San Francisco. She has helped thousands of individuals and couples with relationship and sexual challenges, and coined the term Erotic Integrity® to describe her approach to her work with clients. Claudia has written numerous articles and hosted her own Erotic Integrity radio show. She is married and has a perfect dog, and lives in Northern California.