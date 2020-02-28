When someone comes to me and says, "I give my partner sex every week so that I'm not pestered for the rest of the week," or "I go down on my partner at least three times a week because I'm not going to be one of those people who never does it!" then I know they are headed for trouble. If you're having sex for these reasons, you're not doing it because you want to. You're trying to conform to some idea of what makes a "healthy" sex life. This will ultimately lead to less intimacy, more performance anxiety, and less enjoyment. The remedy is to get reacquainted with your desire and begin to connect sexually based on your genuine interest in doing so—not based on how long it's been since your last encounter.