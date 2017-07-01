Sexual breakdowns start subtly. The tiny blips on the radar that signal our partnership is veering toward bitterness, infidelity, or divorce often don’t trigger the alarm—until it’s too late. They are blips, after all. All we have to signal us to impending danger is a little voice in the back of our heads that says, “Something’s not right here." But we often quiet that voice with the response, "But I guess it's not too bad."

Sexual breakdown in partnerships is a quiet, insidious poison. Relationships that could have thrived often end up dissolving—not because the pair is mismatched or there was never any hope—but because those little warning signs weren’t heeded as harbingers of the death of intimacy.

“The death of intimacy?” you might be thinking. “That’s a bit of an exaggeration.”

But if you've ever had your relationship fall apart after years of dissatisfying sex, you know I’m not exaggerating. If you’ve been there, you probably felt the same pain, confusion, agony, and hopelessness that I felt when it happened to me.

You might feel more like roommates than lovers, more like a parent than a partner. You might cringe when your partner touches you, or postpone going to bed because you can’t stand having “that fight about sex” one more time.