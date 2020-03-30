But there seems to be a pervasive fear that talking about sex with teens will encourage them to have sex, even though research has shown time and time again that that's not true. In fact, teaching kids about sex earlier on may actually lead kids to wait longer before having sex and to make safer choices when they do. The Netherlands, Germany, and France have the lowest rates of teen pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases among teens. These three countries have exemplary sex education and government programs that allow easy access to contraception. Knowledge and education facilitate wise decisions.