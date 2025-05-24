We have only a few limits because we will need to repeat ourselves many times until our baby's will is developed enough to stop themselves, for example, from touching something they want to explore. Their prefrontal cortex, which is responsible for inhibiting themselves, is in the earliest stages of development and will be developing into their early 20s. So we need to be their prefrontal cortex. Teach them what to do rather than tell them what we don't want them to do: Remembering that babies are new here and just figuring out how things work, we can see ourselves as their guides, here to help them and show them how things work.