Co-Authors of The Montessori Baby

Simone Davies is the author of The Montessori Toddler, as well as the author of The Montessori Notebook, the popular blog and Instagram, where she gives tips, answers questions, and provides online workshops to parents around the world. She is an AMI (Association Montessori Internationale) Montessori teacher, and she and her family live in Amsterdam, where she runs parent-child classes at the Jacaranda Tree Montessori school.



Junnifa Uzodike is an AMI-trained Montessori teacher for the 0–3, 3–6, and 6–12 age groups. She runs her Montessori school, Fruitful Orchard Montessori, in Abuja, Nigeria, where she lives with her husband and three young children. She also supports families and schools via her Nduoma Montessori consulting company, blog, and Instagram accounts.

