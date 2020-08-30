Corn Moon 101: What To Know About September's Full Moon
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Brooklyn, New York.
September is upon us, and with it, another full moon is, too. As summer winds down and the harvesting of autumn begins, this full moon is all about reaping what you've sown this summer, as full moons represent culmination and abundance. And this year, September's moon is called the Full Corn Moon rather than the Harvest Moon. Here's why, plus everything else you should know about this lunation.
Why September's full moon isn't a Harvest Moon this year.
The Harvest Moon is the full moon that falls closest to the fall equinox, which happens to be September 22 this year. But since September's full moon is right at the beginning of the month, the full moon closest to the Harvest Moon this year will be October's Hunter Moon.
Two out of three times, the Harvest Moon does come in September, but this year, October will see the Harvest Moon on the first of the month, along with a Blue Moon on Halloween (!). Blue moons occur when two full moons fall under one month, and they typically happen only once every two to three years.
Why it's called the Corn Moon.
The various names for the year's different full moons stem from Native American traditions. These traditional moon names speak to the time of the year the moon falls. So the Full Corn Moon gets its name because it falls around the time corn was harvested in the northeastern U.S. In some traditions, it's also been called the Barley Moon for the same reason—harvesting barley!
How to get the most out of the full moon.
This year, the Full Corn Moon will be visible after sunset on the first of September, reaching peak illumination at 1:23 a.m. EDT on September 2. (You can check out the Farmer's Almanac's moonrise and moonset calculator to figure out when and where to best see the moon near you.)
The AstroTwins, mbg's resident astrologists, recommend celebrating agricultural fertility and feminine energy on this moon. And it's also a good time to charge your crystals, let go of anything no longer serving you, and even get together (safely) with friends for a full moon circle. However you choose to honor this full moon and the end of another summer, we hope your celebration is equal parts cathartic and nourishing.
