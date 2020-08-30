The Harvest Moon is the full moon that falls closest to the fall equinox, which happens to be September 22 this year. But since September's full moon is right at the beginning of the month, the full moon closest to the Harvest Moon this year will be October's Hunter Moon.

Two out of three times, the Harvest Moon does come in September, but this year, October will see the Harvest Moon on the first of the month, along with a Blue Moon on Halloween (!). Blue moons occur when two full moons fall under one month, and they typically happen only once every two to three years.