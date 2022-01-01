7 Tangible, Psychologist-Approved Ways To Center Self-Care This Year

Great benefits can be had by writing down stresses and fears in a private journal. By keeping a journal specifically for this purpose, your psyche knows that it has a "safe place" to unload. Make a daily date with your journal, and allow yourself to offload any negative energy. If possible, write in your journal at least a few hours before bedtime; this will allow any unwanted energy to dissipate as you move through the rest of your evening.

When you write in your journal, try not to self-edit or worry about grammar and such. Simply let your emotions and thoughts flow freely. When you are finished, close the journal—resist the temptation to re-read it, as this often brings up self-criticism and judgment. I encourage keeping the journal in an area outside of the bedroom to reduce the desire to read it at night. This strategy also keeps the offloaded, unwanted thoughts and energy in a different space as you sleep.