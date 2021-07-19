So, sea salt can simultaneously dry out pimples while tempering inflammation associated with those painful bumps. However! You can potentially damage your skin if you overdo it on the saltwater. Says board-certified dermatologist Azadeh Shirazi, M.D., in another duet video: "It can also be irritating to the skin," especially if you're scrubbing at your face with larger salt crystals (um, ouch). Sea salt is also mildly exfoliating, so she says you should avoid it in tandem with other exfoliating ingredients.