New Research Reveals What Scientists Have Gotten Wrong About Concussions For 85 Years
Concussion prevention has received more attention in recent years as research has come out showing the long-term impact of contact sports on the brain. Just this year, a study found that NFL players are nearly four times more likely to die from neurodegenerative disease than the general population
Helmets are considered the main way to reduce head impact and prevent concussions, but what if these helmets aren't targeting what is actually cause concussions?
For decades, the leading theory in sports medicine held that rotational force—the twisting motion a head undergoes during a hit—was the primary driver of concussions. Helmet design and safety testing have largely been built around reducing that twisting motion.
But a new study, measuring real head impacts in real athletes, suggests the field may have been focused on the wrong force all along.
How a hit moves your head
Almost every hit to the head moves it in two ways at once:
- Linear acceleration is how quickly the head speeds up or slows down in a straight line, including forward, backward, or side to side motion. We've all experience this sort of head-on collision that snaps the head straight back.
- Rotational acceleration is how quickly the head starts to twist or spin. This is the type of impact that cause a sort of whiplash.
- Rotational velocity, which comes up later, is the top speed of that twist, rather than how fast it builds.
The idea that twisting does the real damage dates back to World War II, when it was proposed by Scottish physicist A.H.S. Holbourn1.
Because the brain is soft and gel-like, he postured that the brain may lag behind and get stretched out of shape when the skull twists. Straight-line, by contract, force mostly squeezes and pulls on the brain rather than stretching it sideways, which scientists caused less harm. As a result, the twisting motion became the main measure in many safety tests.
What the researchers did
Researchers pulled together data from sensor-equipped mouthguards worn by 203 athletes across seven sports: football, rugby, lacrosse, MMA, ice hockey, gymnastics, and Australian football. The mouthguards recorded head motion during real games, matches, and practices, including moments when athletes sustained diagnosed concussions.
Earlier sensors used on people were built into football helmets. They could measure straight-line force but only estimated twisting motion, and their readings got less accurate when the helmet shifted on the player's head.
The mouthguards solve that problem. Because they're custom-fitted to the upper teeth, they move with the skull and record both types of motion directly. That let researchers compare straight-line and twisting motion as they happened during real concussions. According to the authors, it's the first time the twisting theory has been tested this way in humans.
Straight-line force came out on top
When the researchers analyzed which type of force better predicted an actual concussion, linear acceleration came out on top. Straight-line impact was the more precise predictor of concussion across the athletes studied, challenging the long-standing assumption that rotational force deserved most of the blame.
The authors offer one possible explanation for how a straight-line hit may hurt the brain more, but they say it still needs testing. The brain is slightly denser than the fluid around it, so during a sudden jolt it may lag behind the skull. By their estimate, a hard hit (one that accelerates the head at 100 times the pull of gravity) could shift the brain about 1.2 millimeters inside the skull. That movement could squeeze fluid out of the space around the brain, weakening its cushioning, and press the brain's surface against the skull.
This doesn't mean twisting motion is irrelevant. Rotational velocity still added some predictive value, and the researchers aren't arguing that it plays no role in brain injury. But it's a meaningful shift in understanding, since so much of modern helmet design and injury-prevention strategy has specifically prioritized minimizing rotation.
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A helmet technology that cushions the real threat
This finding direct implications for how we build safer equipment.
The research was conducted in collaboration with SoftShox, a company designed helmet technology that uses liquid-filled padding, which is especially effective at absorbing straight-line force instead of traditional foam.
When they tested these helmets, they found the ones with liquid-filled padding reduced predicted concussion risk by up to 60% compared to standard football helmets. That's a major difference for a piece of equipment athletes wear every time they step onto the field.
That 60% figure comes from lab-based modeling, not field trials, so the researchers note it still needs to be confirmed in real-world play. It's also worth knowing that two of the study's authors disclosed financial interests in the liquid-padding technology, which is a detail worth keeping in mind when weighing the results.
What this means for athletes and parents
For parents, coaches, and athletes themselves, this research is a reminder that concussion prevention is still evolving.
Helmets built primarily to reduce rotational force may be missing the bigger threat. As more teams and leagues consider upgrading equipment, this kind of real-world impact data, gathered from mouthguards in actual competition, offers a more accurate picture than lab-based testing alone.
And the field is still actively evolving. Assumptions that seemed settled, like the importance of rotational force in causing a concussion, can shift once better data arrives. This may seem scary, but it is exactly how good science is supposed to work.
This is especially important to remember since these results may not apply to young athletes in the same way. When the researchers measured concussions in athletes under 14, much smaller forces were involved those in older athletes. Straight-line force averaged 19.7 g for youth concussions, compared with 68.3 g for older players. When the researchers tested their models, which were built on data from athletes 14 and older, on youth concussions, the models didn't catch any of them. Much lower thresholds may be needed to gauge concussion risk in young athletes and to design helmets that protect them.
The takeaway
Safety standards across contact sports may need to shift to weigh straight-on impact protection more heavily than they have.
For now, the most practical takeaway is awareness. If you're a parent evaluating gear for a young athlete, or an athlete choosing your own equipment, it's worth asking how a helmet performs against straight-line impact specifically, not just rotational force. As helmet technology like liquid padding becomes more available, it may offer better protection than what's currently standard, something worth watching as more research and real-world testing continues to roll in.
And, most importantly, take head injuries seriously. A concussed brain is more vulnerable to a second impact before it has fully healed. While it's tempting to get back on the field, never push for a same-day return to play after a suspected concussion. Symptoms should fully resolve before an athlete returns to contact, with medical clearance from a qualified provider.