The authors offer one possible explanation for how a straight-line hit may hurt the brain more, but they say it still needs testing. The brain is slightly denser than the fluid around it, so during a sudden jolt it may lag behind the skull. By their estimate, a hard hit (one that accelerates the head at 100 times the pull of gravity) could shift the brain about 1.2 millimeters inside the skull. That movement could squeeze fluid out of the space around the brain, weakening its cushioning, and press the brain's surface against the skull.