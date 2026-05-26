Scientists Say This “Good Fat” May Help Protect Your Arteries
For years, most conversations about body fat have been framed the same way: less is better. Fat slows metabolism, raises disease risk, and increases inflammation. End of story.
There’s one type of fat tissue that researchers have become increasingly fascinated by because it behaves almost like the opposite of regular body fat. Instead of storing energy, it burns it. Instead of contributing to metabolic dysfunction, it may actually help regulate blood sugar, improve insulin sensitivity, and support cardiovascular health.
A new study found another benefit to add to the list.
New study identifies "good fat" that protects blood vessel health
The "good fat" in question is called brown adipose tissue, or brown fat. And a new study published in Arteriosclerosis, Thrombosis, and Vascular Biology suggests it may also help protect blood vessels themselves.
Researchers found that people with obesity who still had active brown fat showed significantly lower inflammation in the aorta, one of the clearest early warning signs tied to atherosclerosis, heart attack risk, and stroke.
And the interesting part is that the differences weren’t explained by age, BMI, or traditional cardiovascular risk factors.
The brown fat itself appeared to matter.
How researchers measured active brown fat
The study included 65 adults with obesity. Researchers used PET/CT imaging scans after standardized cold exposure to identify whether participants had metabolically active brown fat.
About one-third of participants showed detectable brown fat activity. Researchers then compared vascular inflammation in the aorta between people with active brown fat and those without it.
The findings pointed in a very consistent direction. Participants with active brown fat had significantly lower inflammatory activity in key sections of the aorta. And the relationship appeared dose-dependent: the more active the brown fat, the lower the vascular inflammation tended to be.
Blood testing added another layer to the findings.
People with active brown fat showed healthier circulating profiles overall, including higher levels of anti-inflammatory and blood vessel-protective molecules, alongside lower levels of inflammatory markers associated with cardiovascular disease.
One of the clearest reductions involved IL-6, a major inflammatory signaling molecule that’s frequently elevated in obesity, metabolic dysfunction, and cardiovascular disease.
Why brown fat behaves so differently from regular fat
Unlike white fat, which primarily stores excess energy, brown fat is a metabolically active tissue packed with mitochondria that help generate heat. Its main job is thermogenesis, essentially helping the body stay warm by burning calories.
Brown fat is abundant in babies but tends to decline with age and obesity. For a long time, researchers assumed adults retained very little of it. But newer imaging techniques have shown many adults still have brown fat, particularly around the neck, collarbone, and upper back.
What makes this study interesting is that brown fat may not just affect metabolism. It may also influence vascular health directly.
Researchers believe brown fat activation creates signaling effects throughout the body that help reduce inflammation, improve circulation, and alter the production of compounds involved in artery health. So while brown fat is often discussed in terms of metabolism, its effects may extend into vascular and cardiovascular health, too.
So, can you support brown fat activity?
This study doesn’t mean people should start obsessively trying to “hack” brown fat. But there are a few lifestyle habits that consistently appear to stimulate its activity.
- Cold exposure is one of the best studied. That doesn’t require extreme ice baths. Even brief exposure to colder temperatures, cool outdoor walks, cold showers, lowering indoor thermostat temperatures slightly, or ending a shower with 30 to 60 seconds of cold water may help stimulate brown fat over time.
- Exercise appears to help, too, especially higher-intensity training. Some research suggests HIIT may increase compounds linked to brown fat activation and metabolic flexibility.
- Coffee and caffeine may also temporarily stimulate brown fat activity, which could partly explain why coffee consumption is consistently linked to metabolic benefits.
- Sleep, blood sugar regulation, and overall metabolic health likely matter as well. For example, brown fat activity tends to be lower in people with insulin resistance, chronic inflammation, and poor metabolic health overall.
The takeaway
Not all fat behaves the same way inside the body. Brown fat appears less like passive storage tissue and more like an active metabolic organ that communicates with blood vessels, inflammation pathways, and energy systems throughout the body.
And while no single habit suddenly transforms cardiovascular risk overnight, this study adds to a growing body of evidence that small metabolic adaptations, cold exposure, movement, better insulin sensitivity, and healthier circulation may shape long-term heart health years before disease develops.