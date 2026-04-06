Scientists Just Uncovered How Brown Fat Powers Your Metabolism
Not all fat is working against your metabolic health. In fact, one type (called brown adipose tissue, or brown fat) actually burn calories.
Unlike white fat that accumulates around your belly and hips, brown fat is packed with mitochondria (the energy-producing engines in your cells) containing UCP1, a protein that lets cells burn calories to produce heat. This process, called thermogenesis, helps regulate metabolism and supports a healthy weight.
However, just having brown fat isn't necessarily enough to get the most amount of metabolic benefits from it. New research1 published in Nature Communications reveals that brown fat needs a specific infrastructure" — a network of blood vessels and nerves — to function properly. And scientists have just discovered the protein system responsible for building it.
About the study
The researchers set out to answer a fundamental question, How does brown fat develop the blood vessel and nerve networks it needs to burn calories effectively?
As we mentioned, brown fat generates heat through thermogenesis. But for this process to work, brown fat requires two things: blood vessels to deliver oxygen and nutrients, and nerves to signal when it's time to activate.
This study analyzed fat tissue samples from more than 1,500 individuals, including people with obesity. They focused on a protein called SLIT3, which brown fat cells secrete in high amounts.
The key findings
The researchers discovered that SLIT3 doesn't work as a single protein. Instead, tt splits into two distinct fragments (SLIT3-N and SLIT3-C), each with its own critical function.
- SLIT3-N promotes blood vessel growth: This fragment signals the formation of new blood vessels that deliver the oxygen and fuel brown fat needs to burn calories.
- SLIT3-C promotes nerve growth This fragment helps build the nerve networks that tell brown fat when to activate and start generating heat.
Both fragments are essential. Without adequate blood vessels, brown fat can't get the resources it needs. Without nerves, it doesn't receive the signal to turn on. This study shows that this two-part system works together to create fully functional, calorie-burning brown fat tissue.
The team also found that people with obesity tended to have less of this infrastructure in their brown fat. which may help explain why their brown fat is often less active.
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Why this matters
Most current approaches to obesity focus on one side of the energy equation (i.e., reducing calorie intake through appetite suppression or limiting absorption). This research opens the door to a different strategy of boosting the body's ability to burn calories.
If scientists can find ways to enhance SLIT3 activity or deliver these protein fragments therapeutically, it could lead to treatments that make brown fat more effective at burning calories. This approach would work with the body's natural metabolism rather than against appetite.
It's still early-stage research, and any treatments are likely years away from clinical use. But the discovery provides a solid foundation for moving forward.
Natural ways to support brown fat activity
While we wait for new therapies based on this research, there are some ways that may help support the brown fat you already have:
- Cold exposure: Brief exposure to cold temperatures (like cold showers or spending time in cooler environments) may help activate brown fat2.
- Regular exercise: Physical activity has been linked to improved brown fat function and may help convert some white fat to a more metabolically active form.
- Certain foods: Some research suggests capsaicin (from chili peppers) and compounds in green tea3 may help activate brown fat, though more studies are needed.
It's worth noting that these strategies support existing brown fat function, and that they don't (or may not) build the new blood vessel and nerve infrastructure that the SLIT3 system creates. That's what makes this new research so significant.
The takeaway
This study reveals that brown fat needs more than just existence to burn calories. It also needs a complete support system of blood vessels and nerves. For now, the practical applications are still on the horizon. But the research offers a promising new direction for treatments that help the body become better at burning fuel.