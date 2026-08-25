Fortunately, the habits that help your gut are probably the same ones you've heard recommended for longevity. Eating a variety of fiber-rich plant foods gives different types of beneficial bacteria the fuel they need to thrive, which is why regularly mixing up your fruits, vegetables, beans, whole grains, nuts, and seeds matters. Fermented foods like yogurt, kefir, kimchi, and sauerkraut can also help support a healthy, diverse microbiome, while limiting ultra-processed foods may help create a healthier environment for those microbes.