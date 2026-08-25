Scientists Linked Certain Gut Bacteria To Faster Biological Aging
Your gut is keeping track of more than last night's dinner.
The bacteria living there are constantly responding to your diet, lifestyle, medications, sleep habits, and even stress. Over time, that microbial community becomes a reflection of the life you've been living.
Now, researchers think it may also reflect something else: how quickly your body is biologically aging. A new study1 found that certain patterns in the gut microbiome were linked to a faster or slower pace of aging at the molecular level.
Comparing gut bacteria with a cutting-edge biological aging clock
The study included 123 adults between the ages of 17 and 82. Researchers collected stool samples to analyze each participant's gut microbiome while also taking blood samples to measure DNA methylation, a well-established marker of biological aging.
Instead of using a traditional epigenetic clock that estimates how "old" someone's body appears, the researchers used a newer tool called DunedinPACE. Rather than estimating biological age, DunedinPACE measures something arguably more interesting: the rate at which someone's body is aging.
The researchers then used machine learning to see whether patterns in the gut microbiome could predict that pace of aging.
Certain gut bacteria linked to slower biological aging
Researchers found that the composition of a person's gut microbiome was linked to how quickly they were biologically aging. In fact, differences in gut bacteria explained about 15% of the variation in participants' aging pace, even after accounting for their actual age. In other words, two people who are both 50 years old could have different gut microbiomes that reflect different rates of biological aging.
One bacterial species, Bifidobacterium adolescentis, stood out. People with higher levels of this microbe tended to have a slower pace of biological aging, while several other bacterial species were associated with faster aging.
But the researchers emphasize that this study wasn't designed to identify one "anti-aging" bacteria. Instead, it suggests that the overall balance of your gut microbiome may offer a window into your long-term health.
Supporting your gut & long-term health
The biggest takeaway isn't that you need to hunt down one specific bacterial strain. It's that taking care of your gut microbiome may be another way to support healthy aging over time.
Fortunately, the habits that help your gut are probably the same ones you've heard recommended for longevity. Eating a variety of fiber-rich plant foods gives different types of beneficial bacteria the fuel they need to thrive, which is why regularly mixing up your fruits, vegetables, beans, whole grains, nuts, and seeds matters. Fermented foods like yogurt, kefir, kimchi, and sauerkraut can also help support a healthy, diverse microbiome, while limiting ultra-processed foods may help create a healthier environment for those microbes.
The takeaway
Your gut microbiome probably isn't a crystal ball that can tell you exactly how fast you're aging. But it may offer another window into your long-term health. Rather than thinking about gut health as something that's only important for digestion, this research suggests it may be woven into much bigger processes happening throughout the body, including how we age over time.