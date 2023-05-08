One of the many compounds aloe contains is something called aloesin. Aloesin has brightening capabilities that make it excellent at targeting dark spots, which often show up on your face, chest, and hands.

In one study, when aloe was applied to skin four times per day for two weeks, aloesin was shown to effectively fade post-acne hyperpigmentation2 . Another report showed that topical application of aloesin can directly inhibit hyperpigmented skin from producing more melanin—hyperpigmentation simply means excess melanin production in your skin, so keeping the pigment-producing cells from becoming overactive is key.

Aloe can also help prevent dark spots from forming, due to its anti-inflammatory properties. Dark spots are often the result of your skin cells producing more pigment as a reaction to damage in the skin. Much of the research points to aloin, a specific compound in the aloe plant that can promote overall skin healing3 , as well as bradykinase—an enzyme that can help reduce excessive inflammation when applied topically4 .