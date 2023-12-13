The crust starts off with walnuts, pecans, dates, and almond butter, which provide a nice base of fiber. A hit of cacao and a dash of cinnamon bring in the antioxidants. For the filling, coconut cream and dark chocolate make up a decadent non-dairy ganache. One serving, or an eighth of the tart, has about 8 grams of protein and 7 grams of fiber - not bad for a dessert. Depending on what kind of dark chocolate you use, it can even be refined sugar-free.