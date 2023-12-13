Skip to Content
Recipes

Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth With This Decadent Coconut-Pecan Chocolate Tart

Grace O
December 13, 2023
Grace O is the founder of FoodTrients®, a non-profit website and cookbooks dedicated to the nutrients in foods that help prevent the diseases of aging.
Image by Getty Images/iStockphoto
December 13, 2023

Traditional holiday treats offer an opportunity to connect with loved ones and tap into nostalgia, both things that are great for well-being. But sometimes it's nice to mix in a treat that does some good for your body too. This salted chocolate tart is a great example.

The crust starts off with walnuts, pecans, dates, and almond butter, which provide a nice base of fiber. A hit of cacao and a dash of cinnamon bring in the antioxidants. For the filling, coconut cream and dark chocolate make up a decadent non-dairy ganache. One serving, or an eighth of the tart, has about 8 grams of protein and 7 grams of fiber - not bad for a dessert. Depending on what kind of dark chocolate you use, it can even be refined sugar-free.

Ingredients

Crust

  • 1 cup pitted Medjool dates, about 10 large dates
  • ½ cup raw walnuts
  • ¾ cup raw pecans (or almonds)
  • 4 Tbs. smooth almond butter
  • ½ tsp. fine sea salt
  • ½ tsp. ground cinnamon
  • 5 Tbs. raw cacao powder or unsweetened cocoa powder
  • 2 Tbs. raw cacao nibs optional

Filling

  • 10.5 ounces or 1⅓ cups coconut cream*
  • 4 ounces 60%-85% dark chocolate, roughly chopped
  • ⅓ cup refined coconut oil (unrefined will taste of coconut)
  • ⅔ cup (about 6 or 7) large Medjool dates (pitted)
  • 1 tsp. pure vanilla extract
  • A large pinch of sea salt

 Garnishes

  • A few sprinkles of flaky sea salt for topping
  • Fresh raspberries or other berries

Instructions

  1. For the crust: Remove the pits from the dates unless already pitted. If the dates aren’t soft, soak them in hot water for 5 minutes, then drain well.
  2. Add the dates, walnuts, pecans, almond butter, salt, cinnamon, and cacao powder to a food processor. Blend until you have a slightly sticky dough that comes together when you press it with your fingers. If using, fold the cacao nibs into the dough with a rubber spatula.
  3. Press the dough onto the bottom and up the sides of a 9-inch tart pan with a removable bottom. Place in the freezer to firm up for 20 minutes and clean out the food processor.
  4. For the fillingWhile the crust is chilling, heat a saucepan over medium-low heat and add the coconut cream, chopped dark chocolate, and coconut oil. Whisk frequently until melted and smooth. Allow the chocolate to cool slightly.
  5. Tear pitted Medjool dates into pieces. Add them to the food processor, along with the vanilla, sea salt, and the melted chocolate mixture. Blend until everything is combined and completely smooth, scraping down the sides as needed. The filling should be smooth, silky, and rich. Taste for seasonings, add more salt as needed.
  6. Assemble the tart: Pour the chocolate filling into the chilled tart crust. Garnish with flaky sea salt. Chill the tart in the freezer for 2 hours or until set and firm. Garnish with fresh raspberries and allow to sit at room temperature for 10-to-15 minutes before serving.

NOTE: You can buy canned coconut cream or canned full-fat coconut milk. Refrigerate two 13.5-ounce cans about 24 hours in advance so the cream separates from the liquid part, and it’s easier to scoop out. When at room temperature, many brands of coconut milk or cream mix together, so you can’t scoop out the cream.

Find more of Grace’s vegan holiday dessert recipes here.

Recipe reprinted with permission of www.FoodTrients.com

