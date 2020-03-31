Unless you already know the person, you probably shouldn’t meet them in person until things return to normal.

“If you’re going on a blind date, you’re going to have to do a lot of screening questions,” Gandhi said. (Have you been out of the country recently? Have you been in contact with anyone who has the virus? Do you have any symptoms of cough, fever, shortness of breath?) “It kinda takes the fun out of dating.”

With that in mind, virtual dates are not only safer, but also less stressful.

That being said, if both you and your date have been quarantined for the past two weeks, it would be OK to meet in person. “But the odds of that happening are pretty low,” she said, “With many people going to the grocery store, and in some cases, still going into work, it’s hard to ensure your date hasn’t come in contact with others.”