Though small acts of kindness go a long way, “It’s not your partner’s job to make you happy,” she said, “and it’s also not their fault this happened.”

It’s a stressful time, but taking it out on loved ones will only create more problems. To keep from putting all the pressure (or blame) on your partner, remember to prioritize your own self-care.

Read a book that you haven’t otherwise had the time to finish, go outside for some much needed vitamin D and a change of scenery, or take this time to start an exercise routine.

“This is an emotional roller coaster, and as much as you care about the person sitting with you, it’s still your experience,” she said. “Keep doing the things that bring you joy.”