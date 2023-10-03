Saalt Steamer Review From A Health Editor & Menstrual Cup User
Menstrual cups are better for the environment, your wallet, and in some cases, your vagina. But there's one huge downside to menstrual cups that plagues both dedicated users (like myself) and newbies alike: the cleanup.
Before using a new menstrual cup and between cycles, you have to pop the reusable cup into boiling water. This process sanitizes the cup, essential for removing stains and keeping it safe for insertion. (Remember: Disrupting your vagina's PH balance can lead to issues like UTIs or yeast infections.)
If this all sounds like a hassle, that's because it is. But as a dedicated menstrual cup user of the last four years, I've considered it a necessary evil. Or at least it was until popular feminine brand Saalt released its new Steamer. And let's just say: It's a must-have for any menstrual cup user (or a wannabe one).
Why I love the Saalt Steamer
Like most menstrual cup users, I've always dreaded cleaning my menstrual cup even if it's critical to maintaining vaginal health. I had to get a separate pot to boil my menstrual cup in because I felt uncomfortable thinking about first boiling my cup then making soup in the same dish—even if I washed it a million times.
Plus, it just took forever for me to get my cup completely clean with this method. I even tried some scrubbing brushes, but nothing would ever fully lift the stains, even if it was technically clean.
So, you can imagine how delighted I was when I got the opportunity to test the new Saalt Steamer, i.e., the solution to all these issues.
The compact, easy-to-use, and aesthetically pleasing steamer was designed with busy menstrual cup users in mind, especially folks like myself who dread the cleaning process but crave a super-clean, stain-free menstrual cup.
Once I tested the steamer, I said goodbye to the boiling pot method for good.
Not only was it so easy to use, but it also produced a shiny new menstrual cup with zero residual stains. The size of the steamer makes it easy to store under the sink, and the detachable components make it super easy to clean with some soap and water.
I have collected a few different cups and discs over the years, and I put this steamer to the test on an array of shapes, sizes, and colors (all with great success). In fact, I had to double-check the user's manual because I could've sworn I missed a step; it was truly that simple.
How to use it
- Remove the clear top of the steamer and fill the circular divet with water.
- Place your cup or disk inside the steamer facing down.
- Plug in the steamer and press the start button.
In just a few minutes (no more than it took me to clean my room), your menstrual cup is sparkling clean. After that, I like to clean the clear part of the steamer with soap and water and wipe down the base as well. Then, I store it away until the next month.
As a menstrual cup advocate, it's never been a better time to hop on the train. Using menstrual cups doesn't have to be a hassle, especially with an invention like this one. I know I'll never go back to tampons, and this makes it that much easier to say so.
Plus, our deputy commerce editor, Braelyn Wood. actually started using menstrual cups for the first time thanks to this device. She'd previously ruined a kitchen trying to steam a menstrual cup and decided the process wasn't worth the hassle. This steamer changed everything.
The takeaway
The new Saalt Steamer makes cleaning your menstrual cup easier than ever, with literally one click of a button. Best of all, it's less than $40 and comes in three super-chic colorways you won't mind leaving on your kitchen counter.
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including skin care, women’s health, mental health, sustainability, social media trends, and more. She previously interned for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends and innovations, women’s health research, brain health news, and plenty more.