This Routine Part Of An Eye Exam Might Be Able To Predict Alzheimer’s

Most of us think of an eye exam as a vision check, but it has the potential to provide early insight into how your brain is aging. The retina and the brain develop from the same tissue, and this study suggests that connection runs deeper than previously understood. It might even run deep enough that structural changes visible in a photograph may precede a diagnosis by nearly a decade. This doesn't mean you need to panic before your next appointment, but it is a good reminder to take your eye health seriously, and to start working on the risk factors that are within your control now, not later.