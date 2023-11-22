Advertisement
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Best Beauty Recs, Hydration Hacks & Tips As Of Late
For Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, beauty is a full-time job. And not only because she’s a beauty brand founder (her brand, Rose Inc, launched in 2021).
“Having good skin is the basis of everything. It's truly the canvas of my work—it's essential to always be taking care of my skin,” the supermodel and entrepreneur tells mindbodygreen.
But taking care of her skin doesn’t just include slathering on vitamin C and receiving professional facials (though she does swear by a deep clean every two weeks for her acne-prone skin; more in just a moment!). She also leans on daily wellness rituals that feed her skin from the inside out. Think: morning movement, a nutritious smoothie, and lots and lots of good ol’ H₂O.
I know, I can practically see the eye rolls already: When celebrities credit their glowing visage to their daily water quota, it tends to cause some raised eyebrows. I won’t say water is the only secret to Huntington-Whiteley’s skin success—she mentions plenty of topical formulas and treatments below!—but I will tell you that she makes a conscious effort to drink two liters of water per day. And she has one of the most radiant complexions I’ve ever seen.
Coincidence? I’ll let you be the judge.
The tried-and-true: Targeted serums
“I've been using the iS Clinical Active Serum for probably 10+ years now. It comes in a little blue bottle—it's probably their most iconic product. It’s a wonderful serum that I apply in the evenings most nights. It’s really good for people with acne-prone skin like mine.
“In the daytime, I have used their Pro-Heal Serum, which is a vitamin C serum, for an equal amount of time. You know how you kind of veer away from products over time and come back to them? They always impress me when I come back to them. I've been using them really consistently now for a long, long time.
“I was introduced to the brand through an esthetician I see named Shani Darden. And then funnily enough, over the years, all of the estheticians that I've ended up seeing, by chance, also have been using it. Cynthia Rivas in New York, who I see for facials, she uses it.
“So for me now, it's like a barometer of whether a facialist or an aesthetician is worth seeing if they use iS clinical. I see it as being skin care for professionals as well as consumers.”
iS Clinical Active Serum
The surprise hit: A tinted SPF serum
What I've been loving lately is my makeup artist [Nikki DeRoest]’s new line called ciele. It's a makeup line, and it has SPF in it. She's got an amazing product called Tint & Protect, which is a tinted serum. I'm really impressed by it. You know when you're just super proud of your friends who create something amazing?
“I've been using that all week, because she sent me some products recently. I’m very, very, impressed by them, and I’m excited to use them in my routine.”
ciele Tint & Protect SPF 50+ Tinted Serum Foundation
The secret: An everyday blush hack
“When it comes to my makeup, obviously I use predominantly my Rose Inc products. People always ask me what my favorite makeup tip is, and it’s to always apply a little bit of blush onto the eyelids.
“I think that such an underrated tip that I love sharing with people. They’re always like, ‘Blush on the eyelids? That seems really scary.’ But I’m like, ‘Believe me. Trust me. Try it.’ It just blends all the colors into your complexion really cohesively and pops your eye color.
“Obviously you don't want to apply too much, but if you use a brush or your fingers for your blush, apply it to your cheeks, and then use whatever's left on your fingers to blend into the socket of your eye—it’s very subtle, but I think it just enhances your natural beauty really well.
“My favorite [shade] at the moment is Foxglove. Mahalia Trove is stunning as well…it’s hard to pick!”
The morning routine: Hydration & movement
“I've really shifted around my morning routine the last few months. I’ve stopped drinking caffeine, which is askew for me, because I’ve always been somebody who could not wake up without a coffee or some kind of caffeine in the morning.
“Now, I wake up and drink a couple of glasses of water and lemon. Then I have celery juice, and then I do the Medical Medium heavy detox smoothie.
“I've always been a big believer in [prioritizing hydration]. It's just so important. I read a book about 10 years ago called, You're Not Sick, You're Thirsty. It was all about how [when] we're really dehydrated, our bodies just can't function properly. Ever since I read that book, it just seemed like such a simple thing to do—drink a lot of water and stay really hydrated.
“I've always been quite good about drinking water. I know for some people drinking water is a real chore, and that's what I really love about waterdrop—it encourages people to drink water. Their drops flavor the water really beautifully and naturally, and it's a great way of making water a little bit more exciting.
“I designed a reusable glass bottle [with the brand]. I have a Brita water filter in my fridge, so I’ll fill that up and go off to the gym with the bottle.
“And then [there’s] the little tablets that infuse the water with flavor—mine turn a really pretty pink. The glass bottle is this lovely, frosted white color, and then when you put the little cube in, the whole experience is really pretty.
“And exercise, getting my body moving. Even if it's just a walk around the neighborhood. I actually wanted to do this call on my morning walk, but I couldn’t get myself dressed in time. But after this I’m going to go walk around the neighborhood, do my calls, and just get my body moving even if I can't get to the gym every day.
waterdrop SNOW x Rosie Glass
The splurge: Professional facials
“I would say I splurge on facials. Like, I probably have a facial every two weeks, at minimum. They're essential to me, because I have acne-prone skin. So if I don't get regular facials, I pick. And you know what happens when you pick and squeeze…”
The score: Eye drops
“The LUMIFY eye drops. Can't live without them. They go in every morning. To have sparkly, white eyes is a sign of true health, and the older I've gotten, the drier my eyes get when I wake up in the morning. The eyedrops just really make me feel great.”
The smoothie recipe
“It's two bananas and two cups of wild blueberries. That's really important—not just regular blueberries, wild blueberries. Then it's two teaspoons of spirulina, two teaspoons of green barley grass juice powder, two dropfuls of Atlantic dulse. Then a big handful of coriander, a cup of squeezed orange juice, two cups of coconut water, and then I put my probiotic in there as well.
“I wouldn't go as far as to say it's the most delicious smoothie in the world, but it's quite refreshing. It's healthy, and I feel good. It's definitely a nice way to start the [morning], and it keeps me sunstained until early lunch.”
The signature: Full lips & a healthy glow
“I think people probably most identify me with just a natural glowy look. Hydrated, glowy, healthy-looking skin—that’s what I am striving for the most with my complexion.
[I typically] err on the side of classic and natural. I mean, you're not going to see me with a trend-driven makeup look. It’s just not what suits me. It’s not what makes me feel like myself.
“Full-looking brows, a bronzy, rosy-looking complexion, plump, full-looking lips, and a healthy natural glow—I hope!
“I love to use our [Rose inc] Lip Creams, which we launched earlier this year. I actually have one on this morning with a little bit of our Lip Treatment over the top, so it looks nice and juicy.”
Jamie Schneider is the Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and more. In her role at mbg, she reports on everything from the top beauty industry trends, to the gut-skin connection and the microbiome, to the latest expert makeup hacks. She currently lives in Brooklyn, New York.