So, as a refresher for us all, glutathione is one of the body’s most important antioxidant systems. It’s made inside our cells from three amino acids and is present throughout nearly every tissue. Instead of acting as a simple “shield” against damage, it works more like a built-in maintenance tool, helping manage oxidative stress, support detoxification processes, and keep cellular systems running smoothly behind the scenes. Its levels naturally shift with age and are influenced by things like stress, illness, and overall metabolic health.