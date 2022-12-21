Key Takeaways From Our First In-Person Event In Years (Plus: A Fall Recipe!)

At mindbodygreen, the future of food is top-of-mind 24/7. We’re always turning to experts and identifying the innovations ready to help us all eat more sustainably, nutritiously, and deliciously. There may be a lot of intimidating headlines and statistics out there, but it’s brands like MALK that give us both hope and inspiration. When it comes to the future of food, and the role that plant-based eating will inevitably play—it’s community over competition. And throughout this event, we felt all the collaborative-feels. Meeting other like-minded leaders, mindful moments, inspiring conversation, all-paired with the most delicious vegan menu? If this is what the future of food feels like—we can’t wait.