For many of my clients, that's coaching them to take stock of what's in their fridge and lower their consumption especially on everyday offenders. That can be as simple as making the swap to an emulsifier-free nut milk in their smoothie, like MALK—a plant-based milk made with just three simple ingredients and containing no gums, oils, fillers, or artificial anything. I know they aren't sacrificing taste, and they won't notice a difference in their smoothie. That said, if they splash it in their coffee without an emulsifier, they'll notice separation—but I have educated them to understand one rule: If it doesn't separate, it's not great.